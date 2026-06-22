David Fry And Guardians Take On White Sox On June 22
David Fry and his Cleveland Guardians will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Monday, June 22 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Fry has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Fry is hitting for a .223 BA, .339 OBP and .379 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 14 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Astros.
Anthony Kay makes the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.61 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 70 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.