David Fry And Guardians Take On White Sox On June 22

Fry is hitting for a .223 BA, .339 OBP and .379 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 14 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Astros.

Anthony Kay makes the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.61 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 70 1/3 innings pitched.

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