David Fry And Guardians Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 1

Fry is hitting for a .183 BA, .301 OBP and .338 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored 16 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will look to Kohl Drake (0-0) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.