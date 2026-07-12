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Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Square Off Against Padres On July 12

Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Sunday, July 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Varsho has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .240 BA, .309 OBP and .389 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 34 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 24 runs. Varsho has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

German Marquez (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.02 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

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