Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Square Off Against Padres On July 12

Varsho is hitting for a .240 BA, .309 OBP and .389 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 34 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 24 runs. Varsho has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

German Marquez (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.02 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

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