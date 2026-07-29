FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Play Nationals On July 29

Daulton Varsho and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Varsho has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .245 BA, .307 OBP and .379 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 37 runs. In 349 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. Varsho has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Zack Littell (7-8) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.17 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News