Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Play Nationals On July 29

Varsho is hitting for a .245 BA, .307 OBP and .379 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 37 runs. In 349 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. Varsho has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Zack Littell (7-8) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.17 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.