Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Face Nationals On July 28

Varsho is hitting for a .244 BA, .307 OBP and .378 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored 37 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. Varsho has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (7-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 23rd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.