Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Square Off Against Giants On July 7

Varsho is hitting for a .246 BA, .314 OBP and .404 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 31 runs. In 287 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 23 runs. Varsho has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Trevor McDonald makes the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.