Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Square Off Against Cubs On June 20

Varsho is hitting for a .256 BA, .331 OBP and .408 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 26 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. Varsho has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent action (on June 5 against the Orioles) he went 0 for 1.

Colin Rea makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.35 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.

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