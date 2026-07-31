Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Square Off Against Cardinals On July 31

Varsho is hitting for a .247 BA, .308 OBP and .383 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 37 runs. In 354 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. Varsho has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Nationals.

Kyle Leahy (7-4 with a 3.55 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.