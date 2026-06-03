Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Take On Braves On June 3

Varsho is hitting for a .256 BA, .326 OBP and .411 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 26 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. Varsho has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Grant Holmes (3-2 with a 3.95 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.