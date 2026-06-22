Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Face Astros On June 22

Varsho is hitting for a .256 BA, .329 OBP and .419 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 27 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. Varsho has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Cubs.

Hunter Brown gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.10 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.

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