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Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Face Astros On June 22

Daulton Varsho and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre, on Monday, June 22 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Varsho has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .256 BA, .329 OBP and .419 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 27 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. Varsho has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Cubs.

Hunter Brown gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.10 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

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