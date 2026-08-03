Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Face Astros On Aug. 3

Varsho is hitting for a .243 BA, .307 OBP and .375 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 38 runs. In 365 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. Varsho has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Cristian Javier gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.17 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.