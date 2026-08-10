Daulton Varsho And Astros Face Giants On Aug. 10

Varsho is hitting for a .237 BA, .305 OBP and .370 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 40 runs. In 390 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. Varsho has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Blade Tidwell (0-0) starts for the Giants, his second of the season.

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