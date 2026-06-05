Dansby Swanson And Cubs Take On Giants On June 5

Swanson is hitting for a .184 BA, .289 OBP and .328 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .618 and he has scored 34 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 28 runs. Swanson has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Robbie Ray (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.45 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

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