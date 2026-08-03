Dansby Swanson And Cubs Play Dodgers On Aug. 3

Swanson is hitting for a .210 BA, .288 OBP and .392 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 67 runs. In 414 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 61 runs. Swanson has recorded 15 steals on 15 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Justin Wrobleski makes the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season. He is 11-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.

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