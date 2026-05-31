Dansby Swanson And Cubs Face Cardinals On May 31
Dansby Swanson and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, May 31 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Swanson has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Swanson is hitting for a .185 BA, .293 OBP and .333 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored 34 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. Swanson has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.
Matthew Liberatore (2-3 with a 4.76 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.