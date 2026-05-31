Dansby Swanson And Cubs Face Cardinals On May 31

Swanson is hitting for a .185 BA, .293 OBP and .333 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored 34 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. Swanson has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (2-3 with a 4.76 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.