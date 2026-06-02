Dane Myers And Reds Take On Royals On June 2

Myers is hitting for a .247 BA, .354 OBP and .395 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 15 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. Myers has recorded two steals on two attempts. He returns to action for the first time since May 29, when he went 0 for 1 against the Braves.

Noah Cameron gets the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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