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Dane Myers
Cincinnati Reds

Dane Myers

Cincinnati Reds • #17 RF

Dane Myers And Reds Take On Royals On June 2

Dane Myers and his Cincinnati Reds will take on the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Myers has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Myers is hitting for a .247 BA, .354 OBP and .395 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 15 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. Myers has recorded two steals on two attempts. He returns to action for the first time since May 29, when he went 0 for 1 against the Braves.

Noah Cameron gets the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dane Myers

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