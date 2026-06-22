Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Face Twins On June 22

Rushing is hitting for a .254 BA, .342 OBP and .485 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 21 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Orioles.

The Twins will send Zebby Matthews (3-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.78 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 43 1/3 innings pitched.

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