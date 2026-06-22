Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Face Twins On June 22
Dalton Rushing and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Monday, June 22 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Rushing has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Rushing is hitting for a .254 BA, .342 OBP and .485 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 21 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Orioles.
The Twins will send Zebby Matthews (3-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.78 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 43 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.