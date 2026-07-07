Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Take On Rockies On July 7

Rushing is hitting for a .269 BA, .347 OBP and .503 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 30 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen gets the start for the Rockies, his 19th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 6.91 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.