Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Square Off Against Pirates On June 9

Rushing is hitting for a .287 BA, .363 OBP and .564 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .927 and he has scored 18 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs) against the Angels.

Paul Skenes (6-5) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.83 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

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