FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Dalton Rushing
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dalton Rushing

Los Angeles Dodgers • #68 C

Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Square Off Against Pirates On June 9

Dalton Rushing and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Rushing has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Rushing is hitting for a .287 BA, .363 OBP and .564 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .927 and he has scored 18 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs) against the Angels.

Paul Skenes (6-5) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.83 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dalton Rushing

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News