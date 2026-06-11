Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Take On Pirates On June 11
Dalton Rushing and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Thursday, June 11 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Rushing has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Rushing is hitting for a .275 BA, .352 OBP and .532 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .885 and he has scored 19 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.
Mitch Keller (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.81 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.