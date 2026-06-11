Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Take On Pirates On June 11

Rushing is hitting for a .275 BA, .352 OBP and .532 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .885 and he has scored 19 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.81 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

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