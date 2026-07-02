Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Face Padres On July 2

Rushing is hitting for a .244 BA, .330 OBP and .462 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 24 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

The Padres are sending Randy Vasquez (6-6) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.44 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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