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Dalton Rushing
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dalton Rushing

Los Angeles Dodgers • #68 C

Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Face Padres On July 2

Dalton Rushing and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, on Thursday, July 2 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Rushing has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Rushing is hitting for a .244 BA, .330 OBP and .462 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 24 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

The Padres are sending Randy Vasquez (6-6) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.44 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dalton Rushing

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