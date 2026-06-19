Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Take On Orioles On June 19

Rushing is hitting for a .264 BA, .357 OBP and .512 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored 21 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Trey Gibson (1-2) takes the mound for the Orioles in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.91 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

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