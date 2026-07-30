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Dalton Rushing
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dalton Rushing

Los Angeles Dodgers • #68 C

Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Face Mariners On July 30

Dalton Rushing and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium, on Thursday, July 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Rushing has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Rushing is hitting for a .257 BA, .340 OBP and .471 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 36 runs. In 238 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.37 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dalton Rushing

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