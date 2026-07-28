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Dalton Rushing
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dalton Rushing

Los Angeles Dodgers • #68 C

Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Play Mariners On July 28

Dalton Rushing and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, July 28 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Rushing has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rushing is hitting for a .246 BA, .333 OBP and .463 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 33 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mets.

Luis Castillo (3-9 with a 4.85 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dalton Rushing

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