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Dalton Rushing
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dalton Rushing

Los Angeles Dodgers • #68 C

Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Play Diamondbacks On June 4

Dalton Rushing and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Thursday, June 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Rushing has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Rushing is hitting for a .264 BA, .343 OBP and .527 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .871 and he has scored 16 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.82 ERA in 65 1/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dalton Rushing

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