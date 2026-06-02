FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Dalton Rushing
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dalton Rushing

Los Angeles Dodgers • #68 C

Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Face Diamondbacks On June 2

Dalton Rushing and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, June 2 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Rushing has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Rushing is hitting for a .253 BA, .337 OBP and .517 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 14 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Mike Soroka (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.25 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dalton Rushing

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News