Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Face Diamondbacks On June 2

Rushing is hitting for a .253 BA, .337 OBP and .517 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 14 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Mike Soroka (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.25 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

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