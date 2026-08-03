Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Square Off Against Cubs On Aug. 3

Rushing is hitting for a .253 BA, .335 OBP and .475 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 37 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Matthew Boyd makes the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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