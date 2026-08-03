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Dalton Rushing
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dalton Rushing

Los Angeles Dodgers • #68 C

Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Square Off Against Cubs On Aug. 3

Dalton Rushing and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Monday, Aug. 3 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Rushing has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Rushing is hitting for a .253 BA, .335 OBP and .475 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 37 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Matthew Boyd makes the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dalton Rushing

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