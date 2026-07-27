Curtis Mead And Red Sox Take On Athletics On July 27

Mead is hitting for a .254 BA, .352 OBP and .500 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 49 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 48 runs. Mead has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jack Perkins gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.75 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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