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Curtis Mead
Washington Nationals

Curtis Mead

Washington Nationals • #45 2B

Curtis Mead And Nationals Square Off Against Yankees On July 12

Curtis Mead and the Washington Nationals will square off against the New York Yankees at Nationals Park, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Mead has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Mead is hitting for a .245 BA, .340 OBP and .490 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 41 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Mead has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Will Warren (7-4) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 93 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Curtis Mead

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