Curtis Mead And Nationals Play Royals On June 15

Mead is hitting for a .234 BA, .342 OBP and .468 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 31 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Mead has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Mitch Spence makes his first start of the season for the Royals.

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