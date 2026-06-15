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Curtis Mead
Washington Nationals

Curtis Mead

Washington Nationals • #45 2B

Curtis Mead And Nationals Play Royals On June 15

Curtis Mead and the Washington Nationals will face the Kansas City Royals at Nationals Park, on Monday, June 15 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Mead has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Mead is hitting for a .234 BA, .342 OBP and .468 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 31 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Mead has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Mitch Spence makes his first start of the season for the Royals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Curtis Mead

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