Curtis Mead And Nationals Face Phillies On June 22

Mead is hitting for a .228 BA, .336 OBP and .455 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 33 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Phillies have not named a starting pitcher.

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