Curtis Mead And Nationals Take On Marlins On June 3

Mead is hitting for a .243 BA, .354 OBP and .479 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 26 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 26 runs. Mead has recorded three steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer (5-0 with a 2.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.