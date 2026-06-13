Curtis Mead And Nationals Take On Mariners On June 13

Mead is hitting for a .238 BA, .344 OBP and .476 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .820 and he has scored 31 runs. In 195 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Mead has recorded three steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.16 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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