Curtis Mead And Nationals Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 25

Mead is hitting for a .256 BA, .351 OBP and .505 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 48 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 48 runs. Mead has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Bratt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.06 ERA and seven strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.