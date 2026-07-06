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Curtis Mead
Washington Nationals

Curtis Mead

Washington Nationals • #45 2B

Curtis Mead And Nationals Face Astros On July 6

Curtis Mead and the Washington Nationals will face the Houston Astros at Nationals Park, on Monday, July 6 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Mead has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Mead is hitting for a .232 BA, .328 OBP and .464 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 38 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Mead has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Mike Burrows makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 5.58 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Curtis Mead

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