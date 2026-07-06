Curtis Mead And Nationals Face Astros On July 6

Mead is hitting for a .232 BA, .328 OBP and .464 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 38 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Mead has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Mike Burrows makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 5.58 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.

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