Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Square Off Against Orioles On Aug. 1
Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +124 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Sanchez is 13-4 with a 2.73 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.