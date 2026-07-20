Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Square Off Against Dodgers On July 20

Sanchez is 11-4 with a 2.62 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he tossed seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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