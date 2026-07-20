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Cristopher Sanchez
Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez

Philadelphia Phillies • #61 SP

Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Square Off Against Dodgers On July 20

Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, July 20 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Sanchez has -102 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Sanchez is 11-4 with a 2.62 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he tossed seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cristopher Sanchez

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