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Cristian Javier
Houston Astros

Cristian Javier

Houston Astros • #53 SP

Cristian Javier And Astros Square Off Against Rangers On July 12

Cristian Javier will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Javier has +108 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Javier is 0-1 with a 10.22 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Washington Nationals while allowing only one hit.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cristian Javier

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