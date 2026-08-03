Cristian Javier And Astros Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 3

Javier is 1-1 with a 7.17 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up three hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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