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Cristian Javier
Houston Astros

Cristian Javier

Houston Astros • #53 RP

Cristian Javier And Astros Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 3

Cristian Javier will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays at Daikin Park, on Monday, Aug. 3 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Javier has -156 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Javier is 1-1 with a 7.17 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up three hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cristian Javier

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