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Corey Seager
Texas Rangers

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers • #5 SS

Corey Seager And Rangers Play Astros On July 31

Corey Seager and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Friday, July 31 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Seager has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Seager is hitting for a .182 BA, .292 OBP and .374 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 28 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent action (on June 28 against the Blue Jays) he went 0 for 3.

Hunter Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corey Seager

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