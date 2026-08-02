Corey Seager And Rangers Play Astros On Aug. 2

Seager is hitting for a .192 BA, .301 OBP and .383 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 29 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Astros.

Peter Lambert gets the start for the Astros, his 19th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.06 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

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