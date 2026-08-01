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Corey Seager
Texas Rangers

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers • #5 SS

Corey Seager And Rangers Square Off Against Astros On Aug. 1

Corey Seager and his Texas Rangers will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Seager has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Seager is hitting for a .189 BA, .297 OBP and .384 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 29 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.

Ronel Blanco (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corey Seager

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