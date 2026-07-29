Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Pirates On July 29

Carroll is hitting for a .251 BA, .346 OBP and .482 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 63 runs. In 451 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Carroll has recorded 14 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Jared Jones gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.