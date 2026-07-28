Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Pirates On July 28

Carroll is hitting for a .249 BA, .342 OBP and .483 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 63 runs. In 444 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Carroll has recorded 13 steals on 15 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (3-8) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.47 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.