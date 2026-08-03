Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Padres On Aug. 3

Carroll is hitting for a .247 BA, .343 OBP and .479 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 67 runs. In 469 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Carroll has recorded 15 steals on 17 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

The Padres are sending Michael King (6-7) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 125 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.