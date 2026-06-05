Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Nationals On June 5

Carroll is hitting for a .292 BA, .379 OBP and .557 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .937, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 30 runs. Carroll has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Foster Griffin (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.76 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.