Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Marlins On June 9
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Carroll has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Carroll is hitting for a .285 BA, .375 OBP and .553 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .928, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Carroll has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Nationals.
Max Meyer makes the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 6-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.