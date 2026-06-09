Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Marlins On June 9

Carroll is hitting for a .285 BA, .375 OBP and .553 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .928, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Carroll has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Max Meyer makes the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 6-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

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