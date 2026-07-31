Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Guardians On July 31

Carroll is hitting for a .249 BA, .343 OBP and .480 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 64 runs. In 455 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Carroll has recorded 15 steals on 17 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Tanner Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-10 with a 3.89 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.

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