Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Guardians On Aug. 2

Carroll is hitting for a .249 BA, .344 OBP and .483 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 67 runs. In 465 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Carroll has recorded 15 steals on 17 attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (10-6) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.71 ERA in 133 1/3 innings pitched, with 168 strikeouts.

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