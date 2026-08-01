Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Guardians On Aug. 1

Carroll is hitting for a .247 BA, .342 OBP and .476 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 65 runs. In 459 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Carroll has recorded 15 steals on 17 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Parker Messick (8-6) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.59 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.